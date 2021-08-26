HomeBlu-ray DiscBrian de Palma's Carlito's Way (1993) Releasing To 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993) Releasing To 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Carlito's Way 4k Blu-ray
Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993) starring Al Pacino, Sean Penn, and Penelope Ann Miller is releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc. The Ultra HD presentation features HDR10/HDR10+ for increased color depth, and an immersive DTS:X soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray)

  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Making of Carlito’s Way
  • Brian De Palma on Carlito’s Way
  • Original Promotional Featurette
  • Theatrical Trailer

Carlito’s Way (1993) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code releases on Oct. 12, 2021. The 2-disc edition from SDS is priced $29.95. Order on Amazon


Carlito's Way 4k Blu-ray back

Previous articleFriday the 13th 8-Movie Blu-ray Collection Re-Packaged In SteelBook Edition
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved