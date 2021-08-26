Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993) Releasing To 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993) starring Al Pacino, Sean Penn, and Penelope Ann Miller is releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc. The Ultra HD presentation features HDR10/HDR10+ for increased color depth, and an immersive DTS:X soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray)

Deleted Scenes

The Making of Carlito’s Way

Brian De Palma on Carlito’s Way

Original Promotional Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Carlito’s Way (1993) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code releases on Oct. 12, 2021. The 2-disc edition from SDS is priced $29.95. Order on Amazon





