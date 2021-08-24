Coppola’s The Outsiders (1983) 2 Versions Remastered in 4k

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders (1983) has been remastered in 4k and “The Complete Novel” extended version will be presented in theaters, on HBO Max, followed by 4k Blu-ray in both the extended and original theatrical versions.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Outsiders is presented in 2160p 4k with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio formats are to be confirmed, but subtitles are offered English SDH, French, and Spanish.

“For ‘The Outsiders The Complete Novel’ as well as the original theatrical version, we wanted to create and maintain the highest level of visual quality possible for these restorations,” commented James Mockoski, Film Archivist and Restoration Supervisor at American Zoetrope.”

“We took the unusual path of locating all the various elements that went into creating the film’s most elaborate visual effects sequences and re-scanned them. Luckily, Mr. Coppola is an archivist at heart and he kept every piece of film he shot, so we were able to unify scenes from the film using the original camera negative as much as possible. It was important to Mr. Coppola to give this release its best quality presentation, and no one has ever seen this film looking as beautiful and pristine as it does now.”

The new 4k Blu-ray title with 1 BD and 3BDs from StudioCanal will arrive in North America on Nov. 9 and The Collector’s Edition in the UK on Nov. 8, 2021. The Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order from Amazon UK.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATIONS of The Outsiders The Complete Novel and The Outsiders

of and HDR PRESENTATIONS OF BOTH VERSIONS OF THE FILM

NEW Restoration Interview with Cinematographer Stephen Burum, Zoetrope Head of Archives and Restorations James Mockoski and Colourist Gregg Garvin

Restoration Interview with Cinematographer Stephen Burum, Zoetrope Head of Archives and Restorations James Mockoski and Colourist Gregg Garvin NEW Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes NEW Francis Ford Coppola Introduction

Francis Ford Coppola Introduction NEW Francis Ford Coppola Anatomy of a Scene

Francis Ford Coppola Anatomy of a Scene NEW Old House New Home featurette

Old House New Home featurette Audio Commentary with Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary with Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio and Patrick Swayze.

Staying Gold: A look Back at “The Outsiders”

S.E. Hinton on Location in Tulsa

The Casting of “The Outsiders”

NBC’s News Today from 1983 “The Outsiders Started by School Petition”

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Release Dates:

NORTH AMERICA (Warner Bros.) – Theatrical September 26, Home Entertainment November 9, HBO Max November 16, TCM Fall 2021

UK HOME (STUDIOCANAL) – Theatrical TBC, Home Entertainment November 8

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND (STUDIOCANAL) – Home Entertainment November 10

GERMANY (STUDIOCANAL) – Home Entertainment November 11

Extras:

Includes Original soundtrack CD, 64-page booklet, x 2 posters from artist Tony Stella, 5 art cards from James Hamilton photography, ‘Stay Gold’ pin badge

