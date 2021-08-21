The Addams Family (1991) Extended & Theatrical Cuts Releasing To 4k Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Paramount will release The Addams Family (1991) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Nov. 9, 2021. The 90s dark comedy was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and stars Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, and Christina Ricci.

The 4k edition subtitled “With More Mamushka!” includes the Extended Cut of the film with an extended version of the dance number as well as the Theatrical Version released in 1991.

New extras include an introduction to the version by director Barry Sonnenfeld and Filmmaker Focus: Barry Sonnenfeld on The Addams Family. There’s also an archival featurette.

The Addams Family on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Bonus Features

NEW Introduction to “More Mamushka!” version by director Barry Sonnenfeld

NEW Filmmaker Focus: Barry Sonnenfeld on The Addams Family

Archival Featurette

The Addams Family on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy is priced $25.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon

