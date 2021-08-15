Smallville Seasons 1-5 will be available on Blu-ray for the first time

Beloved television series Smallville premiered October 2001 and ran for ten years through September 2010. But the first five seasons, which aired on The WB (now Warner Bros.) never made it to Blu-ray Disc.

That’s because Blu-ray (now celebrating 15 years) was introduced in 2006 and apparently Warner Bros. never saw fit to go back and release the first five seasons in the higher-resolution 1080p format (although there were plenty of DVD editions produced).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> However, on October 19th Warner Bros. will release Smallville: The Complete Series to a 20th Anniversary Collection with all 217 episodes in a 40-disc boxed set. The collection packs over 28 hours of bonus material including a retrospective look at the 10-season series, featurettes, alternate and deleted scenes, gag reel, and more (see details below).

What’s more, the box set includes a code to redeem Digital Copies of all episodes of Smallville. So, anyone considering moving on from physical media or watching the show on mobile devices can enjoy having both disc and digital formats.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Smallville are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Digital 5.1 or DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in Season 10 only. At this time, we have not heard any confirmation of Seasons 1-5 getting released to single Blu-ray editions.

Smallville: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $179.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Material

The Adventures of Superboy – The original 1961 pilot starring John Rockwell.

A Retrospective Look at the Series’ 10-Year Journey – Anin-depth, season-by-season look at the creation of this landmark television series. Highlights include interviews with Tom Welling, Eric Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, Phil Morris, John Schneider, and many more, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage.

A Decade of Comic-Con Featurette

Paley Festival Featurette

Smallville’s 100th Episode: Making of a Milestone – An extended version of the original featurette included in the Season 5 set.

Secret Origin: The American Story of DC Comics – A feature-length documentary chronicling DC’s 75 years of challenges, creativity, and triumph.

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Gag Reels, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 10 seasons!



