The Newest Movies & Shows You Can Stream in 4k on Showtime

Did you know Showtime offers a limited number of shows and movies in 4k resolution? They do! And the list includes Oscar-winning films such as 1917 and the award-winning series Billions.

We’ve recently noticed some more films stream in 4k on Showtime including American Psycho (2000) starring Christian Bale and Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016). In series, First Wives Club, The L Word Generation Q, and the new show The End are all streaming in 4k.

By the way, if you’re having trouble logging into Showtime from Apple TV try accessing through the “Watch Now” tab and scroll to “My Channels.” It is possible you purchased Showtime through Paramount+, so the normal Showtime apps may not be able to log you in.

New in 4k UHD on Showtime

Films

American Psycho (2000) 4k

Moonlight 4k

TV Series

First Wives Club (2 Seasons) 4k

Flatbush Misdemeanors (1 Season) 4k

The Chi (1 Season) 4k

The End (1 Season) 4k

The L Word Generation Q (2 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision

Documentary

UFO (1 Season) 4k

See a full list of 4k titles streaming on Showtime.