Home4kThe Newest Movies & Shows You Can Stream in 4k on Showtime
4kNewsStreamingShowtime

The Newest Movies & Shows You Can Stream in 4k on Showtime

By hdreport
0

The End Showtime
Showtime Original Series “The End”

Did you know Showtime offers a limited number of shows and movies in 4k resolution? They do! And the list includes Oscar-winning films such as 1917 and the award-winning series Billions.

We’ve recently noticed some more films stream in 4k on Showtime including American Psycho (2000) starring Christian Bale and Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016). In series, First Wives Club, The L Word Generation Q, and the new show The End are all streaming in 4k.

By the way, if you’re having trouble logging into Showtime from Apple TV try accessing through the “Watch Now” tab and scroll to “My Channels.” It is possible you purchased Showtime through Paramount+, so the normal Showtime apps may not be able to log you in.

New in 4k UHD on Showtime

Films

  • American Psycho (2000) 4k
  • Moonlight 4k

TV Series

  • First Wives Club (2 Seasons) 4k
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors (1 Season) 4k
  • The Chi (1 Season) 4k
  • The End (1 Season) 4k
  • The L Word Generation Q (2 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision

Documentary

  • UFO (1 Season) 4k

See a full list of 4k titles streaming on Showtime.

Previous articleHitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Release Date & Details on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved