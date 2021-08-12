Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Release Date & Details on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson is releasing to disc on Aug. 17, 2021, The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray 2-disc combo editions from Lionsgate also include a Digital Copy. A single-disc DVD edition will also be available.

On 4k Blu-ray Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 at 2.38:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. The aspect ratio is .

Bonus Features

“Ryan, Sam, Salma: One F’d Up Family”

“Gone Soft: The New Michael Bryce”

“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: #stuntlife”

“On the Set of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailers

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is priced $21.99 (MSRP: $39.99) on Blu-ray and $30.99 (MSRP: $40.95) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon



