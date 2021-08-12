HomeBlu-ray DiscHitman's Wife's Bodyguard Release Date & Details on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray &...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Release Date & Details on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
0

Hitmans Wife's Bodyguard 4k Blu-ray 900pxHitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson is releasing to disc on Aug. 17, 2021, The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray 2-disc combo editions from Lionsgate also include a Digital Copy. A single-disc DVD edition will also be available.

On 4k Blu-ray Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 at 2.38:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. The aspect ratio is .

Bonus Features

  • “Ryan, Sam, Salma: One F’d Up Family”
  • “Gone Soft: The New Michael Bryce”
  • “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: #stuntlife”
  • “On the Set of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
  • Gag Reel
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is priced $21.99 (MSRP: $39.99) on Blu-ray and $30.99 (MSRP: $40.95) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon


Previous articleCriterion Finally Delves Into 4k With Six Films Announced
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved