If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a bigger and better 4k TV this Sony Bravia is sure to impress. The 75″ X90J 4k TV (2021 model) is on sale for just $1,848 (List: $2,599). That’s a savings of over $750 on Amazon!

The Full Array LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, 120Hz refresh rate, Android TV, streaming apps, Google Assitant and Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Get more details on Amazon while the sale lasts!