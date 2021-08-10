Dish / Sinclair Dispute Threatens Blackout of Local Channels & Tennis Channel

A carriage dispute between Dish Network and Sinclair Broadcast Group threatens the blackout of local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC channels across 86 markets nationwide. Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel would also be pulled.

In their press release, Dish says 144 local channels across 86 markets nationwide would be affected, while Sinclair listed 108 broadcast TV stations including 97 ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC affiliates.

The existing agreement between the two companies expires on August 16, 2021.

Dish claims Sinclair is demanding an “unreasonable fee increase” that will amount to almost a billion dollars for the carriage of local stations on the satellite TV network.

“Sinclair is making these outrageous demands, turning its back on its public interest obligation and putting customers in the middle of its negotiations,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV.

“This negotiating tactic is used to upset our customers and intimidate us into accepting outrageous contract terms — a tactic the channel owner uses frequently,” Neylon added.