Universal Offering Free Movie With Rewards Sign-Up

By hdreport
Universal All-Access Rewards is offering a free movie to new members who connect their Movies Anywhere account. The Universal program gives points to members who purchase movie tickets, digital movies, and other media.

The selection of free movies to choose from includes Born of the Fourth of July, Fearless, Nanny McPhee Returns, The Bourne Legacy, and Wimbledon.

Universal Pictures All-Access free movies

None of the titles are currently offered in 4k UHD, but at least they are HD!

To get the free movie you have to create a new account with Universal Rewards, then link your Movies Anywhere account. Universal will then send you a digital code to redeem on Movies Anywhere.

If you have a previous account with Universal All-Access Rewards the free movie offer won’t work, unfortunately.

We haven’t seen any expiration dates, so the free movie deal could end at any time. Here is the link to the Universal All-Access Rewards Offer.

