Watch These Shows & Movies Before Leaving Netflix In August

Netflix has a ton of content to watch every month, but not all of it is original. That means some TV shows and movies from other producers and studios eventually leave the streaming service. At the end of the month, Netflix will drop a bunch of movies that are worth watching before they’re gone.

James Bond films Casino Royale (2006) and Quantum of Solace (2006), Wes Anderson’s Oscar-nominated Moon Kingdom (2012), the hilarious comedy Nacho Libre (2006) starring Jack Black, David Fincher’s 3x Oscar-winner The Social Network (2010), and Martin Scorsese’s 4x Oscar-winner The Departed (2006) are just several suggestions. Scroll down the end of the month to see the majority of the movies leaving Netflix.

Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix in August, 2021

Leaving 8/1/21

  • American Assassin

Leaving 8/4/21

  • #cats_the_mewvie

Leaving 8/7/21

  • The Promise

Leaving 8/9/21

  • El Cartel: Season 1
  • El Cartel 2: Season
  • Nightcrawler

Leaving 8/12/21

  • Safety Not Guaranteed
  • Scary Movie 5

Leaving 8/14/21

  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/15/21

  • Jericho: Seasons 1-2
  • Wish I Was Here

Leaving 8/20/21

  • Kill the Irishman
  • Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
  • The Founder

Leaving 8/22/21

  • 1BR

Leaving 8/26/21

  • The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving 8/27/21

  • A Princess for Christmas

Leaving 8/29/21

  • Strange but True

Leaving 8/30/21

  • Casino Royale
  • The Eichmann Show
  • Full Out
  • Quantum of Solace
  • Stranger than Fiction

Leaving 8/31/21

  • Adrift
  • Angel Eyes
  • The Big Lebowski
  • Chinatown
  • The Departed
  • Election
  • The Girl Next Door
  • Hey Arnold! The Movie
  • Hot Rod
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
  • Love Actually
  • Love Happens
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • The Muppets
  • Muppets Most Wanted
  • Nacho Libre
  • Moon Kingdom
  • Pootie Tang
  • The Prince & Me
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • The Ring
  • Road to Perdition
  • The Social Network
  • Superbad
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife

