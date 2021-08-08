Watch These Shows & Movies Before Leaving Netflix In August

Netflix has a ton of content to watch every month, but not all of it is original. That means some TV shows and movies from other producers and studios eventually leave the streaming service. At the end of the month, Netflix will drop a bunch of movies that are worth watching before they’re gone.
James Bond films Casino Royale (2006) and Quantum of Solace (2006), Wes Anderson’s Oscar-nominated Moon Kingdom (2012), the hilarious comedy Nacho Libre (2006) starring Jack Black, David Fincher’s 3x Oscar-winner The Social Network (2010), and Martin Scorsese’s 4x Oscar-winner The Departed (2006) are just several suggestions. Scroll down the end of the month to see the majority of the movies leaving Netflix.
Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix in August, 2021
Leaving 8/1/21
- American Assassin
Leaving 8/4/21
- #cats_the_mewvie
Leaving 8/7/21
- The Promise
Leaving 8/9/21
- El Cartel: Season 1
- El Cartel 2: Season
- Nightcrawler
Leaving 8/12/21
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Scary Movie 5
Leaving 8/14/21
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/15/21
- Jericho: Seasons 1-2
- Wish I Was Here
Leaving 8/20/21
- Kill the Irishman
- Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
- The Founder
Leaving 8/22/21
- 1BR
Leaving 8/26/21
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving 8/27/21
- A Princess for Christmas
Leaving 8/29/21
- Strange but True
Leaving 8/30/21
- Casino Royale
- The Eichmann Show
- Full Out
- Quantum of Solace
- Stranger than Fiction
Leaving 8/31/21
- Adrift
- Angel Eyes
- The Big Lebowski
- Chinatown
- The Departed
- Election
- The Girl Next Door
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- Hot Rod
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Love Actually
- Love Happens
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Nacho Libre
- Moon Kingdom
- Pootie Tang
- The Prince & Me
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- The Ring
- Road to Perdition
- The Social Network
- Superbad
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
