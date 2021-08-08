Watch These Shows & Movies Before Leaving Netflix In August

Netflix has a ton of content to watch every month, but not all of it is original. That means some TV shows and movies from other producers and studios eventually leave the streaming service. At the end of the month, Netflix will drop a bunch of movies that are worth watching before they’re gone.

James Bond films Casino Royale (2006) and Quantum of Solace (2006), Wes Anderson’s Oscar-nominated Moon Kingdom (2012), the hilarious comedy Nacho Libre (2006) starring Jack Black, David Fincher’s 3x Oscar-winner The Social Network (2010), and Martin Scorsese’s 4x Oscar-winner The Departed (2006) are just several suggestions. Scroll down the end of the month to see the majority of the movies leaving Netflix.

Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix in August, 2021

Leaving 8/1/21

American Assassin

Leaving 8/4/21

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving 8/7/21

The Promise

Leaving 8/9/21

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

Leaving 8/12/21

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving 8/14/21

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/15/21

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving 8/20/21

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving 8/22/21

1BR

Leaving 8/26/21

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving 8/27/21

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving 8/29/21

Strange but True

Leaving 8/30/21

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Leaving 8/31/21

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

