The Guns of Navarone (1961) restored in 4k with HDR & Dolby Atmos

The Guns of Navarone 4k Blu-ray copyThe Guns of Navarone (1961) starring Gregory Peck, David Niven, and Anthony Quinn has been restored from its original negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

Arriving Oct. 12th, the new remaster features HDR10 for expanded color and a new Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack.

Audio is also provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and the original theatrical 4-track stereo.

The 2-disc edition from Sony/Columbia Pictures includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray (derived from the new 4k remaster), and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k Digital where available.)

The Guns of Navarone on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $30.99. Order on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Playback available with and without Original Roadshow Intermission Card
  • NEW Main Title Progression Reel
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Audio Commentary by Director J. Lee Thompson
  • Audio Commentary by Film Historian Stephen J. Rubin
  • The Resistance Dossier of Navarone: Interactive Feature
  • Forging The Guns of Navarone: Notes from the Set
  • An Ironic Epic of Heroism
  • Memories of Navarone
  • Epic Restoration
  • A Heroic Score
  • Great Guns
  • No Visitors
  • Honeymoon on Rhodes
  • Two Girls on the Town
  • Narration-Free Prologue
  • Message from Carl Foreman



