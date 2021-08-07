The Guns of Navarone (1961) restored in 4k with HDR & Dolby Atmos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Guns of Navarone (1961) starring Gregory Peck, David Niven, and Anthony Quinn has been restored from its original negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

Arriving Oct. 12th, the new remaster features HDR10 for expanded color and a new Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack.

Audio is also provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and the original theatrical 4-track stereo.

The 2-disc edition from Sony/Columbia Pictures includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray (derived from the new 4k remaster), and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k Digital where available.)

The Guns of Navarone on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $30.99. Order on Amazon

Bonus Features

Playback available with and without Original Roadshow Intermission Card

NEW Main Title Progression Reel

Theatrical Trailer

Audio Commentary by Director J. Lee Thompson

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Stephen J. Rubin

The Resistance Dossier of Navarone: Interactive Feature

Forging The Guns of Navarone: Notes from the Set

An Ironic Epic of Heroism

Memories of Navarone

Epic Restoration

A Heroic Score

Great Guns

No Visitors

Honeymoon on Rhodes

Two Girls on the Town

Narration-Free Prologue

Message from Carl Foreman





