The Guns of Navarone (1961) restored in 4k with HDR & Dolby Atmos

The Guns of Navarone (1961) starring Gregory Peck, David Niven, and Anthony Quinn has been restored from its original negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc.
Arriving Oct. 12th, the new remaster features HDR10 for expanded color and a new Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack.
Audio is also provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and the original theatrical 4-track stereo.
The 2-disc edition from Sony/Columbia Pictures includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray (derived from the new 4k remaster), and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k Digital where available.)
The Guns of Navarone on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $30.99. Order on Amazon
Bonus Features
- Playback available with and without Original Roadshow Intermission Card
- NEW Main Title Progression Reel
- Theatrical Trailer
- Audio Commentary by Director J. Lee Thompson
- Audio Commentary by Film Historian Stephen J. Rubin
- The Resistance Dossier of Navarone: Interactive Feature
- Forging The Guns of Navarone: Notes from the Set
- An Ironic Epic of Heroism
- Memories of Navarone
- Epic Restoration
- A Heroic Score
- Great Guns
- No Visitors
- Honeymoon on Rhodes
- Two Girls on the Town
- Narration-Free Prologue
- Message from Carl Foreman