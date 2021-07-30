The Newest 4k & HDR Shows & Movies on Netflix

4k content on Netflix, especially newly-produced content, is certainly becoming the norm. HDR content (video that is enhanced with either Dolby Vision or HDR10) has also become a stable characteristic of newer titles. The video spec allows a greater color range and contrast but only works on certain TVs and devices. And Dolby Atmos, the audio format that became popular in higher-end movie theaters, is also provided with certain titles. Of course, these home theater features are not available on every TV. Learn how to stream Netflix in 4k/HDR or get Atmos working on Netflix titles. Or, see a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.
New 4k & HDR on Netflix, July 30, 2021
Films
- Awake (2021) 4k HDR 5.1
- Bartkowiak [Polish, English] 4k – 5.1
- Blood Red Sky [German, English] 4l HDR 5.1
- Blue Miracle 4k HDR 5.1
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 4k HDR 5.1
- Fatherhood 4k HDR 5.1
- Finding Ohana 4k HDR 5.1
- Gundpowder Milkshake 4k HDR 5.1
- Ice Road 4k HDR 5.1
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North [Korean, English…] 4k HDR 5.1
- Last Letter From Your Lover 4k HDR 5.1
- The Midnight Sky (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines 4k HDR 5.1
- Wish Dragon HD HDR 5.1
- The Last Mercenary 4k HDR 5.1
Series
- Atypical (4 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1
- Dogs (2 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1
- Fear Street (3 Parts) 4k HDR 5.1
- Halstone (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
- Heist (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
- High on the Hog (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1
- Jupiter’s Legacy (1 Volume) 4k HDR 5.1
- Katla (1 Season) [Icelandic, English] 4k HDR 5.1
- Lupin (2 Parts) [French] 4k HDR 5.1
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation 4k HDR 5.1
- Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1
- Sex/Life 4k HDR 5.1
- Sexy Beasts (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork 4k HDR 5.1
- Sweet Tooth (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Homes 4k HDR 5.1
- This is a Robbery (Limited Series) 4k – 5.1
- Virgin River (3 Seasons) 4k HDR Atmos
- Waffles & Mohci (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
- We The People (1 Season) HD HDR 5.1
- Who Killed Sara? (2 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1
- Tattoo Redo (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
See a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.