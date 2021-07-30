The Newest 4k & HDR Shows & Movies on Netflix

4k content on Netflix, especially newly-produced content, is certainly becoming the norm. HDR content (video that is enhanced with either Dolby Vision or HDR10) has also become a stable characteristic of newer titles. The video spec allows a greater color range and contrast but only works on certain TVs and devices. And Dolby Atmos, the audio format that became popular in higher-end movie theaters, is also provided with certain titles. Of course, these home theater features are not available on every TV. Learn how to stream Netflix in 4k/HDR or get Atmos working on Netflix titles. Or, see a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.

New 4k & HDR on Netflix, July 30, 2021

Films

Awake (2021) 4k HDR 5.1

Bartkowiak [Polish, English] 4k – 5.1

Blood Red Sky [German, English] 4l HDR 5.1

Blue Miracle 4k HDR 5.1

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 4k HDR 5.1

Fatherhood 4k HDR 5.1

Finding Ohana 4k HDR 5.1

Gundpowder Milkshake 4k HDR 5.1

Ice Road 4k HDR 5.1

Kingdom: Ashin of the North [Korean, English…] 4k HDR 5.1

Last Letter From Your Lover 4k HDR 5.1

The Midnight Sky (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

The Mitchells vs. The Machines 4k HDR 5.1

Wish Dragon HD HDR 5.1

The Last Mercenary 4k HDR 5.1

Series

Atypical (4 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1

Dogs (2 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1

Fear Street (3 Parts) 4k HDR 5.1

Halstone (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1

Heist (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1

High on the Hog (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1

Jupiter’s Legacy (1 Volume) 4k HDR 5.1

Katla (1 Season) [Icelandic, English] 4k HDR 5.1

Lupin (2 Parts) [French] 4k HDR 5.1

Masters of the Universe: Revelation 4k HDR 5.1

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1

Sex/Life 4k HDR 5.1

Sexy Beasts (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork 4k HDR 5.1

Sweet Tooth (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Homes 4k HDR 5.1

This is a Robbery (Limited Series) 4k – 5.1

Virgin River (3 Seasons) 4k HDR Atmos

Waffles & Mohci (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1

We The People (1 Season) HD HDR 5.1

Who Killed Sara? (2 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1

Tattoo Redo (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1

See a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.