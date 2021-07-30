HomeStreamingNetflixThe Newest 4k & HDR Shows & Movies on Netflix
The Newest 4k & HDR Shows & Movies on Netflix

Sweet-Tooth-Netflix-Series4k content on Netflix, especially newly-produced content, is certainly becoming the norm. HDR content (video that is enhanced with either Dolby Vision or HDR10) has also become a stable characteristic of newer titles. The video spec allows a greater color range and contrast but only works on certain TVs and devices. And Dolby Atmos, the audio format that became popular in higher-end movie theaters, is also provided with certain titles. Of course, these home theater features are not available on every TV. Learn how to stream Netflix in 4k/HDR or get Atmos working on Netflix titles. Or, see a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.

New 4k & HDR on Netflix, July 30, 2021

Films

  • Awake (2021) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Bartkowiak [Polish, English] 4k – 5.1
  • Blood Red Sky [German, English] 4l HDR 5.1
  • Blue Miracle 4k HDR 5.1
  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 4k HDR 5.1
  • Fatherhood 4k HDR 5.1
  • Finding Ohana 4k HDR 5.1
  • Gundpowder Milkshake 4k HDR 5.1
  • Ice Road 4k HDR 5.1
  • Kingdom: Ashin of the North [Korean, English…] 4k HDR 5.1
  • Last Letter From Your Lover 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Midnight Sky (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines 4k HDR 5.1
  • Wish Dragon HD HDR 5.1
  • The Last Mercenary 4k HDR 5.1

Series

  • Atypical (4 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Dogs (2 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Fear Street (3 Parts) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Halstone (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Heist (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • High on the Hog (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Jupiter’s Legacy (1 Volume) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Katla (1 Season) [Icelandic, English] 4k HDR 5.1
  • Lupin (2 Parts) [French] 4k HDR 5.1
  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation 4k HDR 5.1
  • Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Sex/Life 4k HDR 5.1
  • Sexy Beasts (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork 4k HDR 5.1
  • Sweet Tooth (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Homes 4k HDR 5.1
  • This is a Robbery (Limited Series) 4k – 5.1
  • Virgin River (3 Seasons) 4k HDR Atmos
  • Waffles & Mohci (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • We The People (1 Season) HD HDR 5.1
  • Who Killed Sara? (2 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Tattoo Redo (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1

See a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.

