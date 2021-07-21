Netflix Datamine Reportedly Reveals PlayStation Streaming Platform

Video game fans were given an exciting teaser this week thanks to one journalist’s datamine of Netflix.

A datamine is the process of extracting and discovering patterns in large data sets and database systems and is often used by hackers to find hidden or unreleased information on a website.

When Steve Moser, Editor-in-Chief of The Tape Drive, performed his own datamine of Netflix’s IOS app, he made some interesting discoveries.

Namely, Moser uncovered a possible partnership between Netflix and PlayStation. On Tuesday, Netflix’s foray into the world of video games was confirmed by the streaming company in a letter sent to its shareholders, according to USA Today.

Also, Netflix hired video game executive Mike Verdu last week as is vice president of game development. Verdu previously worked for Oculus, Electronic Arts and Zynga.

Netflix’s gaming feature has a current working name of “Shark” and is represented by this image in their iOS app: a shark fin. Could an image of PS5 controllers and Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut coming Aug. 20th) indicate a partnership with $SONY? Cc @HedgeyeComm $NFLX pic.twitter.com/FLghlRlu20 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 15, 2021

“Netflix’s gaming feature has a current working name of ‘Shark’ and is represented by this image in their iOS app: a shark fin,” Moser wrote on Twitter. “Could an image of PS5 controllers and Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut coming Aug. 20th) indicate a partnership with $SONY?”

Netflix already has a good working relationship with Sony. So far, this is thanks to Sony properties currently being used in various Netflix shows (current and upcoming), including Castlevania, Resident Evil and Monser Hunter. Given that, it is not hard to believe that Netflix and Sony may have entered into an even larger project with one another.

This follows in line with Netflix’s recent letter to shareholders, which announced that the platform would begin its foray into mobile video games.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” the company said as reported by USA Today. “We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games”

Although USA Today is reporting that this new Netflix initiative is focused on the development of mobile video games, the datamine leak unveiled by Moser suggests Netflix’s video game push will be much more extensive.

As the success of platforms like PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass continue to flounder, it appears that the stage is set for Netflix’s new gaming platform, reportedly named “N Game” is ready to take the industry by storm.