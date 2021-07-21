New Sling TV app rolls out for Roku Ultra devices

The new Sling TV app experience is expanding to Roku Ultra devices featuring a redesigned interface, new personalization, easy-to-use-DVR, smart search, and more. Sling calls the update “the most comprehensive update in Sling TV’s history.”
New features include:
- Brand-new Home Screen
- Reimagined Guide
- Channel View
- Easy-to-use DVR
- TV on Your Schedule
- Intuitive Navigation
- Smart Search
The new Sling TV app released for Amazon Fire TV devices earlier this year. Sling says the app update will be rolling out for additional devices throughout the year.
Check out the video below for an overview of new features.