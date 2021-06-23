Batwoman: The Complete Second Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

The complete second season of Batwoman is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Sept. 21, 2021. The 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. includes all 18 episodes of the series that aired on The CW in 2021.

Episodes of Batwoman on Blu-ray are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Villains Analyzed

Never Alone: Heroes and Allies

Batwoman: The Complete Second Season is priced $44.98 (Blu-ray) and $39.99 (DVD) on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee).

