HomeBlu-ray DiscBatwoman: The Complete Second Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscNews

Batwoman: The Complete Second Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
0

Batwoman- The Complete Second Season poster 500pxThe complete second season of Batwoman is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Sept. 21, 2021. The 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. includes all 18 episodes of the series that aired on The CW in 2021.

Episodes of Batwoman on Blu-ray are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Gag Reel
  • Villains Analyzed
  • Never Alone: Heroes and Allies

Batwoman: The Complete Second Season is priced $44.98 (Blu-ray) and $39.99 (DVD) on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Previous articleLove & Basketball (2000) restored in 4k for Blu-ray
Next articleZack Snyder’s Justice League releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR10 & Atmos
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved