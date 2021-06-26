Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

Paramount will be releasing an upgraded presentation of Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Sept. 14, 2021.

In 4k, the film is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 with Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10 TBD). Audio is likely provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (although not confirmed yet by Paramount).

Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, Cantonese, Czech, Dutch, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Korean, Malay, Mandarin (Traditional), Polish, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Thai, Turkish.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters on 4k Blu-ray is priced $25.99. Buy on Amazon

