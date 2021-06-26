Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

Paramount will be releasing an upgraded presentation of Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Sept. 14, 2021.
In 4k, the film is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 with Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10 TBD). Audio is likely provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (although not confirmed yet by Paramount).
Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, Cantonese, Czech, Dutch, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Korean, Malay, Mandarin (Traditional), Polish, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Thai, Turkish.
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters on 4k Blu-ray is priced $25.99. Buy on Amazon
I had no idea a 4k Blu-ray release of this movie was in the works and I was very excited when I read the news. I was about to order it immediately. However, now I’m reading comments from people saying this 4k Blu-ray will probably only contain the Theatrical Cut, not the Extended Cut.
If true, that’d be a real shame. When a version with more gore, sex and violence is available, then that’s the version I want to see. Out of principle I just don’t buy these version that have all of the fun parts removed.
In my opinion it’d be stupid to only release the Theatrical Cut to 4k Blu-ray when an Extended Cut is already available on regular Blu-ray. So, I’m not going to pre-order just yet. I first want a confirmation about what cut is available on the 4k Blu-ray. If it’s the Extended Cut, it’ll be an instant buy for me. Otherwise, I’ll just stick with the Blu-ray release.