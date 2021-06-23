Love & Basketball (2000) restored in 4k for Blu-ray

Love & Basketball (2000) has been restored in 4k for release on Blu-ray Disc from The Criterion Collection on September 21, 2021. The film is presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound audio. Bonus features include audio commentary, deleted scenes, short films, audition tapes, and more. Love & Basketball is list-priced $39.95, now $29.49 on Amazon.

Director-Approved Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director Gina Prince-Bythewood, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Audio commentary from 2000 featuring Prince-Bythewood and actor Sanaa Lathan

Playing for Your Heart, a new making-of documentary featuring Prince-Bythewood, Lathan, actors Omar Epps and Alfre Woodard, Reggie Rock Bythewood, and basketball adviser Colleen Matsuhara

Editing “Love & Basketball,” a new program featuring Bythewood and editor Terilyn A. Shropshire

New conversation on the film’s impact among Prince-Bythewood, founding WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes, and writer-producer-actor Lena Waithe

Audition tape excerpts and six deleted scenes

Three short films by Prince-Bythewood: Stitches (1991), Progress (1997), and Bowl of Pork (1997), with a new introduction by Prince-Bythewood

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Roxane Gay



