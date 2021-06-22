HomeBlu-ray DiscNew on Blu-ray: Nobody, Umbrella Academy S1, Batman: The Long Halloween P1,...
New on Blu-ray: Nobody, Umbrella Academy S1, Batman: The Long Halloween P1, & more

new-4k-blu-ray-june-22-2021-960x600 copyThis week on Blu-ray Disc you can pick up Nobody on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Universal that include a second disc and digital copy.

Visions of Eight from The Criterion Collection features new 4k restorations of documentaries created by eight directors of the 1972 Olympic Summer Games in Munich.

And, the first season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy starring Elliot Page and Tom Hooper is available in a 3-disc edition from Universal.

New on Blu-ray Disc, June 22, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

