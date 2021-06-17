HomeFree PreviewsYouTube TV Offers Free HBO Max & Cinemax Preview
Free PreviewsNewsStreamingYouTube TV

YouTube TV Offers Free HBO Max & Cinemax Preview

By contributor
1

YouTube TV logo
YouTube TV subscribers can currently get a free preview of HBO Max from June 17 through June 21, 2021. The free preview includes HBO channels as well as content on Cinemax.

Now playing on HBO Max are movies such as Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things, and Friends: The Reunion. In episodic series viewers can watch new episodes of Genera+ion, The Nevers, and Mare of Easttown.

YouTubeTV offers a free trial and a 3-month limited offer of $54.99 per month ($64.99 per mo after) with cancelation anytime.

See a list of channels available with YouTube TV.

Previous articleLionsgate’s ‘Spiral’ releasing Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
Next articleIndiana Jones 4-Movie Ultra HD Collection Finally Drops In Price
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved