YouTube TV Offers Free HBO Max & Cinemax Preview



YouTube TV subscribers can currently get a free preview of HBO Max from June 17 through June 21, 2021. The free preview includes HBO channels as well as content on Cinemax.

Now playing on HBO Max are movies such as Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things, and Friends: The Reunion. In episodic series viewers can watch new episodes of Genera+ion, The Nevers, and Mare of Easttown.

YouTubeTV offers a free trial and a 3-month limited offer of $54.99 per month ($64.99 per mo after) with cancelation anytime.

