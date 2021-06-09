HomeBlu-ray DiscIndiana Jones 4k Blu-ray Collection Where It's Sold Out & Available
Indiana Jones 4k Blu-ray Collection Where It's Sold Out & Available

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray angleThis week’s new Ultra HD Blu-ray title Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection in “common edition” packaging is sold out at both Amazon and Best Buy.

The common edition is, however, still available at Walmart where it is costs $86.99 (the same as Amazon and Best Buy), and at Barnes & Noble where the collection is priced much higher at $98.99.

There are SteelBook editions still available at Best Buy though. The boxed set is priced $99.99 and features custom artwork on the box cover and each of the 4 metal Blu-ray cases.

The Indiana Jones movies, by the way, are also now available in remastered form on 1080p Blu-ray. The packaging looks the same as the common 4k Blu-ray edition except with a blue header stripe.

For a breakdown of this Paramount physical release read All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos.

Have you found this 4k Blu-ray release available anywhere else? Please let us know in the comments.

