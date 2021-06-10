Labyrinth (1986) releasing to 35th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Edition



Jim Henson’s classic fantasy adventure Labyrinth (1986) is releasing to a special 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition on August 17, 2021.

The film was previously released to 4k Blu-ray in 2016 celebrating 30 years, but this collectible edition features Dolby Vision HDR (along with HDR10) as well as new bonus material with over an hour of rare, never before-seen material including deleted and alternate scenes and new commentary from Brian Henson.

The 35th Anniversary combo edition from Sony includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, as well as a collectible, limited edition 28-page digibook that contains imagery from the Henson archives.

Labyrinth 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced 40.99.


