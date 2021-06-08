HomeDealsSave $100 on Beats Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Save $100 on Beats Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Black Model-MRJ62LLA-AHave you been waiting for a good price on some Beats wireless headphones? Right now, Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones. The Beats headphones (Model# MRJ62LL/A) are on sale today for $199 instead of the $299 list price. The headphones are rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,977 reviews, and are available in three different colors. Included with the purchase are 6 months of free Apple Music and Apple News. This deal may only be good for today, so jump over to Best Buy for more details.

Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - colors Model-MRJ62LLA-A

