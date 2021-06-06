How to stream & watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match

Showtime is hosting the exhibition boxing match between undefeated multiple title winner Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul starting at 8 p.m. ET. The two are expected to fight at approximately 10 p.m. ET (see the televised main card below).

On TV, you can order the fight on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

To stream, you can order the pay-per-view fight via Showtime apps and Showtime.com, or through Fanmio.com.

The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul costs $49.99 and is being presented by Showtime and Draft Kings from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The undefeated Mayweather (44) has fought in 50 fights with 27 KOs. Paul (26) lost his fight against social media star KSI. According to the Florida State Boxing Commission there are no judges or official winner read. Any knockouts are called at the discretion of the referee.

Televised Main Card