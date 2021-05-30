New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases This Week

On Tuesday, June 1st there are several new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-rays to look out for. On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2-Movie Collection (previously released as single movie editions). Sergio Corbucci’s Django (1966) releases to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray edition with Adios (1966) included. And, 70s film Smokey and the Bandit (1977) starring Burt Reynolds has been upgraded to 4k resolution with HDR10.

Also on Tuesday the complete second season of Doctor Who: Jon Pertwee, and Black Clover – Season Three Part Four both arrive on 1080p Blu-ray. The World to Come (2021) starring Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby, The Courier (2021) starring Benedict Cumberbatch, In & Out (1997) starring Kevin Kline, and The Stepford Wives (2004) starring Nicole Kidman all release to Region A Blu-ray for the first time. In addition, the seventeenth title in the Paramount Presents series of movies Mommie Dearest (1981) starring Faye Dunaway is releasing to Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 1, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

