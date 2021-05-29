A Quiet Place Part II up for Pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

A Quiet Place Part II just hit movie theaters and at the same time the disc editions have been listed for pre-order from Amazon. The film will release to 1080p Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD. Release dates TBD. The film will likely be available to purchase in digital formats earlier than disc, as well as for rent but at a premiere “home premiere” rate.

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II was directed by John Krasinsky and stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

A Quiet Place Part II is priced $27.99 (Blu-ray), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $22.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon



