Roku OS updates include Apple Airplay, HomeKit & more

There are some updates to the Roku OS that improves performance on Roku devices. The most signifcant is the addition of Apple AirPlay and HomeKit on most Roku devices. The integration allows sharing of videos, photos and music from Apple TV devices to your TV.

The Roku Live TV Channel Guide has been improved making it easy to create a list of your favorite channels or hide certain channels for a more simplified view.

Roku’s “Virtual Surround” option in Roku audio devices offers a surround sound experience on Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streambar Pro, and Roku Smart Soundbar.

And, Roku’s “Automatic Wi-Fi Network Detection” option provides a recommendation on the best available Wi-Fi network.