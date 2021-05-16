Howard the Duck (1986) releasing to 4k Blu-ray



Howard the Duck (1986) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code on July 6, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray the movie is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 4k at 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in immersive DTS:X surround sound with subtitles in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Special Features

A Look Back at Howard the Duck

Releasing the Duck

News Featurette

The Stunts of Howard the Duck

The Special Effects of Howard the Duck

The Music of Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.98 US. Buy on Amazon



