Howard the Duck (1986) releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Howard the Duck (1986) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code on July 6, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
On Ultra HD Blu-ray the movie is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 4k at 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in immersive DTS:X surround sound with subtitles in English SDH, French and Spanish.
Special Features
- A Look Back at Howard the Duck
- Releasing the Duck
- News Featurette
- The Stunts of Howard the Duck
- The Special Effects of Howard the Duck
- The Music of Howard the Duck
Howard the Duck on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.98 US. Buy on Amazon