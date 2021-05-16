HomeNewsHoward the Duck (1986) releasing to 4k Blu-ray
Howard the Duck (1986) releasing to 4k Blu-ray

 Howard the Duck 4k Blu-rayHoward the Duck (1986) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code on July 6, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray the movie is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 4k at 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in immersive DTS:X surround sound with subtitles in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Special Features

  • A Look Back at Howard the Duck
  • Releasing the Duck
  • News Featurette
  • The Stunts of Howard the Duck
  • The Special Effects of Howard the Duck
  • The Music of Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.98 US. Buy on Amazon

