‘The Underground Railroad’ Now Streaming in 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

The Underground Railroad is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 4k UHD with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio (confirmed upon review even though the series description may not indicate Atmos).

The episodes are presented at 2.00:1 aspect ratio, with 4.5k source material shot on Arri Alexa cameras and Panavision lenses. The series was mastered in 4k for streaming in 2160p on 4k displays.

To watch the series in these high quality specs you’ll need a 4k TV (at least to see it in 2160p resolution), a TV, PC monitor or mobile device that supports HDR, and an audio system capable of Dolby Atmos.

The Underground Railroad is a beautifully shot drama based on the 2016 novel “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. The series was directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins and stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase Dillon, and Joel Edgerton.

Cinematography was headed by Oscar-nominated James Laxton (Moonlight) and music by 2x Oscar-nominated Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk).

