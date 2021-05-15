Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook

Heads up SteelBook collectors! Season 3 of the CBS/Paramount+ exclusive series Star Trek: Discovery will release to a special Blu-ray SteelBook edition on July 20, 2021.

The disc edition includes all 13 episodes from the 2020 season presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Extras include an exclusive Being Michael Burnham featurette, several behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast and crew interviews, deleted scenes, and gag reel.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Blu-ray SteelBook has an MSRP of $51.99. Buy on Amazon





Special Features