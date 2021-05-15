Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook

Heads up SteelBook collectors! Season 3 of the CBS/Paramount+ exclusive series Star Trek: Discovery will release to a special Blu-ray SteelBook edition on July 20, 2021.
The disc edition includes all 13 episodes from the 2020 season presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.
Extras include an exclusive Being Michael Burnham featurette, several behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast and crew interviews, deleted scenes, and gag reel.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Blu-ray SteelBook has an MSRP of $51.99. Buy on Amazon
Special Features
- Star Trek: Discovery: The Voyage of Season 3 – Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props.
- Stunted – Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection.
- Being Michael Burnham (Exclusive) – Sonequa Martin-Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character.
- Kenneth Mitchell: To Boldy Go – Traditionally the man behind the mask in Discovery, Kenneth Mitchell is unveiled as Aurellio in the third season. Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth’s wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show.
- Bridge Building – Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week.
- Writer’s Log: Michelle Paradise (Exclusive) – Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland.
- Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive)