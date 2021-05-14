Xbox Series X & Series S get Dolby Vision Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles now officially support Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range.

The rollouts are arriving on consoles registered with the Xbox Insider Alpha Ring – the “invite only” group that can preview Xbox One OS updates.

“Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S,” said Microsoft’s Larry Hryb via Twitter.

The Xbox consoles will be the first to support Dolby Vision, although HDR10 was supported in “static” fashion, meaning the metadata for High Dynamic Range is loaded at the beginning of a video stream rather than dynamically throughout.

HDR10+, the new update to HDR10 does this, but Dolby Vision HDR was dynamic since released.

Dolby Atmos has supported since the Xbox One console, as long as the appropriate sound system is used to output the object-based audio format.

Via Major Nelson