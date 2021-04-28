With the new HBO Max format of premiering movies at home simultaneously with limited theaters we’ve got to get used to the fact there is only a month-long window of free streaming (free, of course, if you are already a paid subscriber).
After the typical month of streaming the movies will only be available to purchase in digital or disc format, at least for a while. This month the HBO Max blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong will be leaving HBO Max on April 30, along with about 80 (yes, eighty) other movies including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Oscar-winner Jojo Rabbit, Oscar-nominated Cast Away, and many others.
Leaving HBO Max, April 30, 2021
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Jojo Rabbit
- Cast Away
- The Exorcist
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Hills Have Eyes II
- Open Water
- Open Water 2: Adrift
- Critters 2: The Main Course
- Critters 4
- Ma
- The Invisible Man
- An American Werewolf in London
- Presumed Innocent
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- The Adventures of Robin Hood
- Where the Wild Things Are
- We Bought a Zoo
- Rise of the Guardians
- The Neverending Story
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- The Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina
- The Secret Garden
- My Dog Skip
- School of Rock
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
- Catwoman
- Son of the Mask
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- Grumpy Old Men
- Grumpier Old Men
- My Favorite Year
- I Am Sam
- A Hidden Life
- Just Mercy
- Marvin’s Room
- The Green Mile
- Beasts of the Southern Wild
- Above the Rim
- New Jack City
- Rio Bravo
- Mildred Pierce
- The Man Who Would Be King
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
- The Wild Bunch
- Cimarron
- Get Carter
- How the West Was Won
- 3 Godfathers
- The Wind and the Lion
- The Candidate
- Mister Roberts
- Under Siege
- Private Benjamin
- Patriots Day
- Femme Fatale
- Lying and Stealing
- Reversal of Fortune
- Red Tails
- Bundle of Joy
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Pride and Prejudice
- 9 1/2 Weeks
- After Hours
- New York Minute
- She’s All That
- Fools Gold
- Chasing Liberty
- Being There
- The Hangover Part II
- Tower Heist
- My Blue Heaven
- Diner
- Viva Las Vegas