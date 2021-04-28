With the new HBO Max format of premiering movies at home simultaneously with limited theaters we’ve got to get used to the fact there is only a month-long window of free streaming (free, of course, if you are already a paid subscriber).

After the typical month of streaming the movies will only be available to purchase in digital or disc format, at least for a while. This month the HBO Max blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong will be leaving HBO Max on April 30, along with about 80 (yes, eighty) other movies including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Oscar-winner Jojo Rabbit, Oscar-nominated Cast Away, and many others.

Leaving HBO Max, April 30, 2021