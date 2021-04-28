Blog

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong & These Movies Before They Leave HBO Max

Godzilla v Kong trailer still 1280pxWith the new HBO Max format of premiering movies at home simultaneously with limited theaters we’ve got to get used to the fact there is only a month-long window of free streaming (free, of course, if you are already a paid subscriber).

After the typical month of streaming the movies will only be available to purchase in digital or disc format, at least for a while. This month the HBO Max blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong will be leaving HBO Max on April 30, along with about 80 (yes, eighty) other movies including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Oscar-winner Jojo Rabbit, Oscar-nominated Cast Away, and many others.

Leaving HBO Max, April 30, 2021

  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Cast Away
  • The Exorcist
  • The Hills Have Eyes
  • The Hills Have Eyes II
  • Open Water
  • Open Water 2: Adrift
  • Critters 2: The Main Course
  • Critters 4
  • Ma
  • The Invisible Man
  • An American Werewolf in London
  • Presumed Innocent
  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
  • The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
  • The Adventures of Robin Hood
  • Where the Wild Things Are
  • We Bought a Zoo
  • Rise of the Guardians
  • The Neverending Story
  • Looney Tunes: Back in Action
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • The Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina
  • The Secret Garden
  • My Dog Skip
  • School of Rock
  • Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
  • Catwoman
  • Son of the Mask
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation
  • Grumpy Old Men
  • Grumpier Old Men
  • My Favorite Year
  • I Am Sam
  • A Hidden Life
  • Just Mercy
  • Marvin’s Room
  • The Green Mile
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild
  • Above the Rim
  • New Jack City
  • Rio Bravo
  • Mildred Pierce
  • The Man Who Would Be King
  • What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
  • The Wild Bunch
  • Cimarron
  • Get Carter
  • How the West Was Won
  • 3 Godfathers
  • The Wind and the Lion
  • The Candidate
  • Mister Roberts
  • Under Siege
  • Private Benjamin
  • Patriots Day
  • Femme Fatale
  • Lying and Stealing
  • Reversal of Fortune
  • Red Tails
  • Bundle of Joy
  • Can’t Buy Me Love
  • Pride and Prejudice
  • 9 1/2 Weeks
  • After Hours
  • New York Minute
  • She’s All That
  • Fools Gold
  • Chasing Liberty
  • Being There
  • The Hangover Part II
  • Tower Heist
  • My Blue Heaven
  • Diner
  • Viva Las Vegas

