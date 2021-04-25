Home Blu-ray Disc New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, April 27, 2021
New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, April 27, 2021

new-blu-ray-apr-27-2021-960x600New this week you can pick up Quick Change (1990) starring Bill Murray, Geena Davis, and Randy Quaid on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Archive for the first time. Criterion Collection has two releases including Jean-Luc Godard’s Masculin Féminin (1966) and Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep (1996). From Discotek Media, s-CRY-ed The Complete TV Series arrives in a 3-disc edition. And from Arrow Video cult classic Switchblade Sisters (1975) also releases to Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, Richard Kelley’s Donnie Darko (2001) has been restored and remastered for a Limited Edition Collector’s Blu-ray Set with both Theatrical and Extended versions of the film. Severin has remastered Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Santa Sangre (1989) in 4k. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) has been restored for Ultra HD Blu-ray by Kl Studio Classics. And, Dirty Dancing (1987) releases to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook from Best Buy.

