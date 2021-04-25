Home Streaming Netflix You Can Watch These New Netflix Titles In 4k, Dolby Vision &...
StreamingNetflixNews

You Can Watch These New Netflix Titles In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

By hdreport
0

netflix-4k-april-2021

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos since our last review in February. 4k Ultra HD resolution means the content is formatted to deliver 3840 x 2160 lines of resolution (4x the pixels as HD). Dolby Vision is an HDR standard used by Netflix content to expand the color depth of your TV. And, Dolby Atmos creates theater-like sound on home entertainment systems.

In 4k resolution with Dolby Vision and Atmos you can stream Season One of the new series Shadow and Bone, the Limited Series Life in Color presented by David Attenborough, and the third season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

In 4k with Dolby Vision and 5.1 audio, the series Last Episode U: Basketball, limited series The Serpent, and limited series This is a Robbery are just a few of the 4k series on Netflix.

Documentaries in 4k resolution and 5.1 audio (but no HDR Dolby Vision) include Seaspiracy that explores the importance of the ocean to the world’s health, The Last Blockbuster about the influence the chain movie rental store had on ma & pa stores, and Pelé which takes you through the life of the greatest soccer “football” player of all time.

And, you might have thought all movies or shows that have Dolby Vision also stream in 4k resolution, but that is not the case. There are quite a few Netflix titles in HD that offer Dolby Vision on devices and TVs that support it. Concrete Cowboy is one of those titles — a story about city cowboy (Idris Elba) who gives a troubled teen a home on his urban ranch.

New on Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos (March – April, 2021)

Films

  • 7 Yards (Doc) – 4k – 5.1
  • Concrete Cowboy – HD – Dolby Vision5.1
  • Pelé (Doc) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Seaspiracy (Doc) – 4k – 5.1
  • The Last Blockbuster – 4k5.1
  • Thunder Force – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Why Did You Kill Me? – 4k – 5.1m
  • Yes Day – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Series

  • Bling Empire (1 Season) – 4k – 5.1
  • Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision- Atmos
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (3 Seasons)4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Ginny & Georgia (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Last Episode U: Basketball – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Life in Color (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Marriage of Mortgage (1 Season) – 4k – 5.1
  • Murder Among the Mormons (Limited Series – 4K – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • My Love (Limited Series) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Shadow and Bone (1 Season) – 4kDolby Vision – Atmos
  • The Irregulars (1 Season) – 4kDolby Vision – Atmos
  • The One (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • The Serpent (Limited Series) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • This is a Robbery (Limited Series) – 4k – 5.1
  • Two Distant Strangers (Short) – 4k – 5.1

See a list of all 4k movies and shows on Netflix.

Related Articles:

Previous articleAngels & Demons 4k Blu-ray vs. DirecTV 4k
Next articleNew on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, April 27, 2021
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, April 27, 2021

hdreport - 0
New this week you can pick up Quick Change (1990) starring Bill Murray, Geena Davis, and Randy Quaid on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Archive...
Read more
Google Play

Did You Know Digital Movies You Own May Be On YouTube?

hdreport - 0
YouTube is more widely known as a user-created content website and mobile app, but the Google-owned service has also been offering movies on-demand for...
Read more
Movie & TV News

Mortal Kombat Barely Sticks the Landing, Stunning Action Sequences Make Up For Odd Character Choices

Michael Austin - 0
When the film's first trailer debuted, 2021's Mortal Kombat looked to be a contender for best video game movie of all time. While the movie...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, April 27, 2021

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
New this week you can pick up Quick Change (1990) starring Bill Murray, Geena Davis, and Randy Quaid on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Archive...
Read more

You Can Watch These New Netflix Titles In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Netflix hdreport - 0
Here's what's new on Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos since our last review in February. 4k Ultra HD resolution means the...
Read more

Angels & Demons 4k Blu-ray vs. DirecTV 4k

DIRECTV News hdreport - 0
When we found out DirecTV was offering a free view of Angels & Demons in 4k last month the immediate question was how would...
Read more

Did You Know Digital Movies You Own May Be On YouTube?

Google Play hdreport - 0
YouTube is more widely known as a user-created content website and mobile app, but the Google-owned service has also been offering movies on-demand for...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved