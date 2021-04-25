2021 Academy Award Oscar Winners

The 93rd Academy Awards held at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre tonight was like no other. Not only because of the smaller venue and limited attendance, but because most of these films were never seen in a traditional big-screen, theater atmosphere. Nevertheless, the Academy voted to bring you the winners of the 2021 Oscars.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE RIZ AHMED Sound of Metal CHADWICK BOSEMAN Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ANTHONY HOPKINS – Winner The Father GARY OLDMAN Mank STEVEN YEUN Minari

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE SACHA BARON COHEN The Trial of the Chicago 7 DANIEL KALUUYA – Winner Judas and the Black Messiah LESLIE ODOM, JR. One Night in Miami… PAUL RACI Sound of Metal LAKEITH STANFIELD Judas and the Black Messiah

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE VIOLA DAVIS Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ANDRA DAY The United States vs. Billie Holiday VANESSA KIRBY Pieces of a Woman FRANCES MCDORMAND – Winner Nomadland CAREY MULLIGAN Promising Young Woman

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE MARIA BAKALOVA Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan GLENN CLOSE Hillbilly Elegy OLIVIA COLMAN The Father AMANDA SEYFRIED Mank YUH-JUNG YOUN – Winner Minari

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM ONWARD Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae OVER THE MOON Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley SOUL – Winner Pete Docter and Dana Murray WOLFWALKERS Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

CINEMATOGRAPHY JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Sean Bobbitt MANK – Winner Erik Messerschmidt NEWS OF THE WORLD Dariusz Wolski NOMADLAND Joshua James Richards THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Phedon Papamichael

COSTUME DESIGN EMMA Alexandra Byrne MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – Winner Ann Roth MANK Trish Summerville MULAN Bina Daigeler PINOCCHIO Massimo Cantini Parrini

DIRECTING ANOTHER ROUND Thomas Vinterberg MANK David Fincher MINARI Lee Isaac Chung NOMADLAND – Winner Chloé Zhao PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Emerald Fennell

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE) COLLECTIVE Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana CRIP CAMP Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder THE MOLE AGENT Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez MY OCTOPUS TEACHER – Winner Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster TIME Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT) COLETTE – Winner Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers DO NOT SPLIT Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook HUNGER WARD Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

FILM EDITING THE FATHER Yorgos Lamprinos NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Frédéric Thoraval SOUND OF METAL – Winner Mikkel E. G. Nielsen THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Alan Baumgarten

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM ANOTHER ROUND – Winner Denmark BETTER DAYS Hong Kong COLLECTIVE Romania THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN Tunisia QUO VADIS, AIDA? Bosnia and Herzegovina

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING EMMA Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze HILLBILLY ELEGY Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – Winner Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson MANK Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff PINOCCHIO Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) DA 5 BLOODS Terence Blanchard MANK Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross MINARI Emile Mosseri NEWS OF THE WORLD James Newton Howard SOUL – Winner Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) FIGHT FOR YOU – Winner from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas HEAR MY VOICE from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite HUSAVIK from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson IO SÌ (SEEN) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini SPEAK NOW from One Night in Miami…; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

BEST PICTURE THE FATHER David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers MANK Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers MINARI Christina Oh, Producer NOMADLAND – Winner Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers SOUND OF METAL Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN THE FATHER Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton MANK – Winner Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale NEWS OF THE WORLD Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan TENET Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) BURROW Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat GENIUS LOCI Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU – Winner Will McCormack and Michael Govier OPERA Erick Oh YES-PEOPLE Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION) FEELING THROUGH Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski THE LETTER ROOM Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan THE PRESENT Farah Nabulsi TWO DISTANT STRANGERS – Winner Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe WHITE EYE Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

SOUND GREYHOUND Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman MANK Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin NEWS OF THE WORLD Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett SOUL Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker SOUND OF METAL – Winner Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

VISUAL EFFECTS LOVE AND MONSTERS Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox THE MIDNIGHT SKY Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins MULAN Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez TENET – Winner Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad THE FATHER – Winner Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller NOMADLAND Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… Screenplay by Kemp Powers THE WHITE TIGER Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas MINARI Written by Lee Isaac Chung PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – Winner Written by Emerald Fennell SOUND OF METAL Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Written by Aaron Sorkin









