Home Apple New Apple 4k TV Release Date & Most Promising Features
AppleApple TV 4KHardwareMedia PlayerNews

New Apple 4k TV Release Date & Most Promising Features

By contributor
0

Apple TV 4k 2021 Seri Remote soloApple announced features of the new Apple TV 4k at their keynote this week. This will be only the second model that supports 4k (if you remember, Apple TV was one of the last of the media players to support 4k, but launched with all the features you would need to play current video and audio specifications such as Dolby Visio, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos).

The new Apple TV 4k boasts a A12 Bionic chip for more processing power. Not that the A10X was slow, but the A12 will certainly show improvements. And, the new chip helps Airplay from iPhones play 60fps Dolby Vision over AirPlay.

There is also a way to share audio with two sets of Airpods. Having audio pump to a set of headphones is really a convenient feature, especially when you want to listen to your TV discreetly. Now, that audio can be sent to a second pair of Bluetooth devies.

One of the more interesting features of the new Apple TV 4k is color calibration. The device works with your iPhone to “automatically calibrate what you watch.” So, by pointing the front-facing camera at your screen just one inch away the iPhone “Color Balance” app will help adjust TV color balance to what shows and movies are “supposed to look” while streaming from an Apple TV.

Color calibration devices have been around for years, but most consumers just leave their TVs to default color settings. It could be a game changer for the way we view digital media, if only the app would work with disc players as well?

Siri Remote

Then, there is the remote. Looking at Apple’s new Siri Remote control you’ll notice a circular button clickpad (that looks a lot like Fire TV’s remote) rather than the slippery trackpad that existed through so many models.

The circular gestures of the new Apple TV Siri Remote may remind you of early-generation iPods that also had a circular design. Apple refers to this new navigation button as the “Touch-enabled clickpad” and it can be used as a “jog wheel” to scan through video.

From the looks of it the new Apple TV 4k Siri Remote also looks thicker on its edge than the last remote design (we’re waiting on exact spec). And, the new remote is taller than the previous remote standing at 5.4″ high. For more details read Apple Made Some Great Design Changes on the Siri Remote.

Shipping

The 2-generation Apple TV 4k will be available to pre-order starting April 30, and shipping the second half of May.

Pricing

Apple TV 32GB priced $139 (32GB) and $199 (64GB).

Specs

See a spec comparison between the 1st and 2nd-generation Apple TV 4k.

Related Articles:

Previous articleNew Blu-ray Releases Today, April 20, 2021
Next articleShowtime Upgrades Several War Movies to 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Apple

Apple Made Some Great Design Changes on the 4k TV Siri Remote

hdreport - 0
Apple's new 2-generation Siri Remote control for the 2021 4k TV media player has removed the practical, yet annoying ambiguous trackpad (or "touchpad") on...
Read more
News

Showtime Upgrades Several War Movies to 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

hdreport - 0
Showtime has upgraded the video and audio quality of several war movies that are available with a streaming subscription. Among the action/war movies now streaming...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New Blu-ray Releases Today, April 20, 2021

hdreport - 0
Here's what's new on Blu-ray Disc today. Criterion Collection has restored Bong Joon Ho’s Memories of Murder (2003) in digital 4k for release on 1080p...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Apple Made Some Great Design Changes on the 4k TV Siri Remote

Apple hdreport - 0
Apple's new 2-generation Siri Remote control for the 2021 4k TV media player has removed the practical, yet annoying ambiguous trackpad (or "touchpad") on...
Read more

Showtime Upgrades Several War Movies to 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

News hdreport - 0
Showtime has upgraded the video and audio quality of several war movies that are available with a streaming subscription. Among the action/war movies now streaming...
Read more

New Apple 4k TV Release Date & Most Promising Features

Apple contributor - 0
Apple announced features of the new Apple TV 4k at their keynote this week. This will be only the second model that supports 4k...
Read more

New Blu-ray Releases Today, April 20, 2021

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Here's what's new on Blu-ray Disc today. Criterion Collection has restored Bong Joon Ho’s Memories of Murder (2003) in digital 4k for release on 1080p...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved