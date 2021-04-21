Home News Showtime Upgrades Several War Movies to 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos
Showtime Upgrades Several War Movies to 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

By hdreport
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) streaming in 4k Dolby Vision & Atmos

Showtime has upgraded the video and audio quality of several war movies that are available with a streaming subscription.

Among the action/war movies now streaming in 4k are Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan (with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos), Dunkirk (with Dolby Vision), Hacksaw Ridge (with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos), and Fury (with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos).

In addition, the Showtime Original Series City on a Hill was added late March that streams in 4k with Dolby Vision on supporting displays. Other shows streaming in 4k include Penny Dreadfull: City of Angels, The Good Lordbird, and Billions (from Season 5).

Movies

  • Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4k Dolby Vision & Atmos
  • Dunkirk (2017) 4k Dolby Vision AD
  • Hackshaw Ridge (2016) 4k Dolby Vision & Atmos AD
  • Fury (2014) 4k Dolby Vision & Atmos AD

Shows

  • City on a Hill (Season 1) 4k Dolby Vision

Check out our full list of 4k movies and shows available on Showtime. Also see what’s streaming in 4k on Apple TV, Disney+, HBO MaxHulu, Netflix, and Prime Video.

