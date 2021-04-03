New Movies & TV Shows on Peacock in April

Here’s a list of the new content arriving on Peacock in April including movies, TV shows, and Peacock Originals. April 1st brings the majority of the new titles streaming on Peacock including popular and award-winning movies such as Bridesmaids, Happy Feet, Jerry Maguire,

Peacock is available in several tiers including a free, ad-supported plan with about 13,000 hours of programming, a $4.99 ad-supported Premium plan with about 20,000 hours of programming and access to Peacock Originals, and an ad-free plan Premium plan that costs $9.99 per month.

New Movies & Shows on Peacock, April 2021

April 1

Beethoven

Being John Malkovich

Blippi

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

The Constant Gardener

Due Date

Fences

Happy Feet

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Intolerable Cruelty

Jerry Maguire

Little Baby Bum

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Morphie

Mortal Kombat

A Peacock Original: My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs

Not Easily Broken

Phantasm 1

Phantasm III

Phantasm IV

Phantasm: Ravager

Police Academy

Push

Smokin’ Aces 2

Street Fighter

Undercover Brother

Wet Hot American Summer

The Wiz

April 2

Las & Order: Organized Crime

April 4

WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WrestlemMania 22

April 5

Def Comedy Jam Season 6

April 9

Manifest Season 3

April 16

Couples Retreat

The Dilemma

Fist Fight

April 22

A Peacock Original: Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here Season 2

A Peacock Original: Rutherford Falls

April 23

Friday Night Tykes Season 1-4

