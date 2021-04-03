Home News New Movies & TV Shows on Peacock in April
New Movies & TV Shows on Peacock in April

peacock logo on whiteHere’s a list of the new content arriving on Peacock in April including movies, TV shows, and Peacock Originals. April 1st brings the majority of the new titles streaming on Peacock including popular and award-winning movies such as Bridesmaids, Happy Feet, Jerry Maguire,

Peacock is available in several tiers including a free, ad-supported plan with about 13,000 hours of programming, a $4.99 ad-supported Premium plan with about 20,000 hours of programming and access to Peacock Originals, and an ad-free plan Premium plan that costs $9.99 per month.

New Movies & Shows on Peacock, April 2021

April 1

  • Beethoven
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Blippi
  • Bridesmaids
  • Bring It On
  • Casper
  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • The Constant Gardener
  • Due Date
  • Fences
  • Happy Feet
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Intolerable Cruelty
  • Jerry Maguire
  • Little Baby Bum
  • Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
  • Morphie
  • Mortal Kombat
  • A Peacock Original: My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs
  • Not Easily Broken
  • Phantasm 1
  • Phantasm III
  • Phantasm IV
  • Phantasm: Ravager
  • Police Academy
  • Push
  • Smokin’ Aces 2
  • Street Fighter
  • Undercover Brother
  • Wet Hot American Summer
  • The Wiz

April 2

  • Las & Order: Organized Crime

April 4

  • WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WrestlemMania 22

April 5

  • Def Comedy Jam Season 6

April 9

  • Manifest Season 3

April 16

  • Couples Retreat
  • The Dilemma
  • Fist Fight

April 22

  • A Peacock Original: Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here Season 2
  • A Peacock Original: Rutherford Falls

April 23

  • Friday Night Tykes Season 1-4

RELATED ARTICLES

