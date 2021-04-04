NCAA Women’s D1 Basketball Championship Time, Channel & Streaming Info

After Arizona upset UConn on Friday and Stanford inched by South Carolina for the 1-point victory in the Semi-Finals, the 21-5 Wildcats will face the 30-2 Cardinals in the NCAA Women’s Basketball in the Championship game on Sunday, April 4 at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

This will be the first time Arizona has made it to the NCAA Championship, while Stanford has been there four times previously — winning two titles for the Northern California school.

The Championship game can be found on ESPN through cable and satellite TV providers. Be sure to watch it in HD! See an HD channel guide below.

You can also stream the Championship game on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T TV.

ESPN HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD

ESPN HD Channel 1602

ESPN2 HD Channel 1606

Charter Spectrum HD

ESPN HD Channel 735

ESPN2 HD Channel 736

Comcast XFINITY TV HD

ESPN HD Channel 850

ESPN2 HD Channel 850

Cox Communication HD

ESPN HD Channel 1032

ESPN2 HD Channel 1033

DirecTV HD

ESPN HD Channel 206

ESPN2 HD Channel 209

DISH Network HD

ESPN HD Channel 140

ESPN2 HD Channel 144

Time Warner Cable / Spectrum HD

ESPN HD Channel 8/300/753

ESPN2 HD Channel 36/301/754

Verizon FiOS HD

ESPN HD Channel 570

ESPN2 HD Channel 574