NCAA Women's D1 Basketball Championship Time, Channel & Streaming Info

stanford cardinals vs arizona wildcats womens basketball 2021 championshipAfter Arizona upset UConn on Friday and Stanford inched by South Carolina for the 1-point victory in the Semi-Finals, the 21-5 Wildcats will face the 30-2 Cardinals in the NCAA Women’s Basketball in the Championship game on Sunday, April 4 at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

This will be the first time Arizona has made it to the NCAA Championship, while Stanford has been there four times previously — winning two titles for the Northern California school.

The Championship game can be found on ESPN through cable and satellite TV providers. Be sure to watch it in HD! See an HD channel guide below.

You can also stream the Championship game on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T TV.

ESPN HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
ESPN HD Channel 1602
ESPN2 HD Channel 1606

Charter Spectrum HD
ESPN HD Channel 735
ESPN2 HD Channel 736

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
ESPN HD Channel 850
ESPN2 HD Channel 850

Cox Communication HD
ESPN HD Channel 1032
ESPN2 HD Channel 1033

DirecTV HD
ESPN HD Channel 206
ESPN2 HD Channel 209

DISH Network HD
ESPN HD Channel 140
ESPN2 HD Channel 144

Time Warner Cable / Spectrum HD
ESPN HD Channel 8/300/753
ESPN2 HD Channel 36/301/754

Verizon FiOS HD
ESPN HD Channel 570
ESPN2 HD Channel 574

