Deal Alert: Mission: Impossible: Original TV Series 46-Disc Blu-ray Set

This Blu-ray set is a whopper! All 171 episodes of the original Mission: Impossible television series were remastered for this 46-disc collection from Paramount. The episodes are presented in 1080p (Full HD) with DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as French and German Mono 2.0 tracks. Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series on Blu-ray has a list price of $144.99, but right now priced only $79.94. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen this boxed set and breaks down to just under $2 per Blu-ray Disc! Jump over to Amazon for more details.

