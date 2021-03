NCAA 2021 Sweet Sixteen Schedule & Channels

The 2021 NCAA “Sweet Sixteen” round of men’s college basketball kicks off on Saturday, March 27 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. On Sunday, March 28 the games start at 2:10 p.m. ET. The Sweet Sixteen games can be found on CBS and TBS (and their digital platforms), as well as on the March Madness Live webpage via PC browsers. Be sure to watch the games in HD (CBS HD channels).

NCAA 2021 Sweet Sixteen Schedule