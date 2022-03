NCAA 2022 Sweet Sixteen Men’s Basketball Schedule

The 2022 March Madness Sweet Sixteen schedule has been determined for the Men’s NCAA basketball tournament. The games will begin on Thursday, March 24th at 7:09 p.m. ET and end Friday, March 25th. The men’s games can be found on either CBS or TBS (be sure to tune in to the HD broadcasts). See the Women’s Sweet Sixteen Schedule.

2022 March Madness Men’s Sweet 16 Schedule

Sweet 16 — Thursday, March 24 No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas 7:09 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan 7:29 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech 9:39 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston 9:59 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25 No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s 7:09 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence 7:29 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina 9:39 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State 9:59 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

You can find a printable 2022 Men’s bracket on the NCAA website.