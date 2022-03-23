NCAA 2022 Sweet Sixteen Women’s Basketball Schedule

The 2022 March Madness Sweet Sixteen schedule has been determined for the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The games will begin on Friday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET and end on Saturday, March 26th. The women’s games can be found on either ESPN or ESPN2 (be sure to tune in to the ESPN & ESPN2 HD channels). See the Men’s Sweet Sixteen Schedule.

2022 March Madness Women’s Sweet 16 Schedule

Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25 No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN Greensboro, North Carolina No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State 7 p.m. ESPN2 Spokane, Washington No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland 9:30 p.m. ESPN Spokane, Washington No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 Greensboro, North Carolina Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 26 No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. ESPN Bridgeport, Connecticut No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana 2 p.m. ESPN Bridgeport, Connecticut No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2 Wichita, Kansas No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 Wichita, Kansas

First round March 18-19

Second round March 20-21

Sweet 16 March 25-26

Elite Eight March 27-28.

The Women’s Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1 on ESPN

National championship game is at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3 on ESPN

You can download a bracket of the Women’s Basketball Tournament on the NCAA website.