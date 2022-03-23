NCAA 2022 Sweet Sixteen Women’s Basketball Schedule

The 2022 March Madness Sweet Sixteen schedule has been determined for the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The games will begin on Friday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET and end on Saturday, March 26th. The women’s games can be found on either ESPN or ESPN2 (be sure to tune in to the ESPN & ESPN2 HD channels). See the Men’s Sweet Sixteen Schedule.
2022 March Madness Women’s Sweet 16 Schedule
|Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25
|No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Spokane, Washington
|No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Spokane, Washington
|No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 26
|No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Bridgeport, Connecticut
|No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Bridgeport, Connecticut
|No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Wichita, Kansas
|No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Wichita, Kansas
- First round March 18-19
- Second round March 20-21
- Sweet 16 March 25-26
- Elite Eight March 27-28.
- The Women’s Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1 on ESPN
- National championship game is at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3 on ESPN
You can download a bracket of the Women’s Basketball Tournament on the NCAA website.