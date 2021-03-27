Home Streaming Disney+ Disney+ Has Increased Monthly & Yearly Price
StreamingDisney+FeaturedNews

Disney+ Has Increased Monthly & Yearly Price

By contributor
0

the falcon and the winter soldier poster crop
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021)

Disney Plus has raised its price from $6.99 to $7.99 per month effective immediately. And, the yearly cost has also increased from $66.99 or $79.99 per year.

The popular Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) has also increased by $1 to $13.99 per month from $12.99 per month.

The standalone Hulu service has maintained its $5.99 per month fee with commercials or $11.99 per month ad-free. College students can get Hulu ad-supported for just $1.99 per month.

ESPN+ still costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Related Articles:

Previous articleNCAA 2021 Sweet Sixteen Schedule & Channels
Next articleThe Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

hdreport - 0
The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut

contributor - 0
The Outpost (2020), directed by Rod Lurie and starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom is releasing to a Director's Cut on...
Read more
News

NCAA 2021 Sweet Sixteen Schedule & Channels

contributor - 0
The 2021 NCAA "Sweet Sixteen" round of men's college basketball kicks off on Saturday, March 27 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. On Sunday, March...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with...
Read more

The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
The Outpost (2020), directed by Rod Lurie and starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom is releasing to a Director's Cut on...
Read more

Disney+ Has Increased Monthly & Yearly Price

Disney+ contributor - 0
Disney Plus has raised its price from $6.99 to $7.99 per month effective immediately. And, the yearly cost has also increased from $66.99 or...
Read more

NCAA 2021 Sweet Sixteen Schedule & Channels

News contributor - 0
The 2021 NCAA "Sweet Sixteen" round of men's college basketball kicks off on Saturday, March 27 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. On Sunday, March...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved