Disney+ Has Increased Monthly & Yearly Price

Disney Plus has raised its price from $6.99 to $7.99 per month effective immediately. And, the yearly cost has also increased from $66.99 or $79.99 per year.

The popular Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) has also increased by $1 to $13.99 per month from $12.99 per month.

The standalone Hulu service has maintained its $5.99 per month fee with commercials or $11.99 per month ad-free. College students can get Hulu ad-supported for just $1.99 per month.

ESPN+ still costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.