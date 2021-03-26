Home Movie News DC uploads age-restricted 'The Suicide Squad' trailer
DC uploads age-restricted 'The Suicide Squad' trailer

the suicide squad still 1
Margot Robbie stars in The Suicide Squad (2021)

DC has released the trailer for The Suicide Squad (2021) expected to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021. The trailer has been labeled “age-restricted” and therefore only available to watch on YouTube with appropriate user settings.

The movie, directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, and Sylvester Stallone.

Synopsis: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

