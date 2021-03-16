Sony’s New Bravia XR OLED 4k TVs Now Available

Sony’s new A90J line of Bravia XR OLED 4k TVs are now available in a 55-inch model ($2,998) and 65-inch model ($3,998) on Amazon with free scheduled delivery.

The Bravia Smart Google 4k TVs feature Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa Compatibility, Cognitive Processor XR, XR Triluminos Pro, XR OLED Contrast Pro, BRAVIA Game Mode (with 4K/120Hz), and the exclusive Bravia Core subscription service boasting up to 80 Mbps for lossless 4K UHD video.

The Bravia A90J 4k TVs support Apple AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, and Alexa (with an external device). Supported streaming services (with built-in apps) include Netflix, Hulu, Google TV, Amazon Instant Video, and YouTube.

Jump over to Amazon to check out more features.




