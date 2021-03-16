Home 4k Sony's New Bravia XR OLED 4k TVs Now Available
4kHardware4k TVFeaturedNews

Sony’s New Bravia XR OLED 4k TVs Now Available

By hdreport
0

Sony A90J 55 Inch TV- BRAVIA XR OLED 4K
Sony A90J 55 Inch TV- BRAVIA XR OLED 4K

Sony’s new A90J line of Bravia XR OLED 4k TVs are now available in a 55-inch model ($2,998) and 65-inch model ($3,998) on Amazon with free scheduled delivery.

The Bravia Smart Google 4k TVs feature Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa Compatibility, Cognitive Processor XR, XR Triluminos Pro, XR OLED Contrast Pro, BRAVIA Game Mode (with 4K/120Hz), and the exclusive Bravia Core subscription service boasting up to 80 Mbps for lossless 4K UHD video.

The Bravia A90J 4k TVs support Apple AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, and Alexa (with an external device). Supported streaming services (with built-in apps) include Netflix, Hulu, Google TV, Amazon Instant Video, and YouTube.

Jump over to Amazon to check out more features.

Related Articles:

Previous articleAkira 4k HDR10 Version Boosts Color & Black Levels
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Akira 4k HDR10 Version Boosts Color & Black Levels

Jeff Chabot - 0
When Akira was released to Ultra HD Blu-ray last December, Funimation failed to include a 4k disc encoded with the HDR10 spec, a layer...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures has announced all four Indiana Jones franchise films will be arriving in 4k for the first time. The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

Jeff Chabot - 0
The second season of His Dark Materials now has a release date on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in the US. The discs are scheduled...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Sony’s New Bravia XR OLED 4k TVs Now Available

4k hdreport - 0
Sony's new A90J line of Bravia XR OLED 4k TVs are now available in a 55-inch model ($2,998) and 65-inch model ($3,998) on Amazon...
Read more

Akira 4k HDR10 Version Boosts Color & Black Levels

Blu-ray Disc Reviews Jeff Chabot - 0
When Akira was released to Ultra HD Blu-ray last December, Funimation failed to include a 4k disc encoded with the HDR10 spec, a layer...
Read more

All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures has announced all four Indiana Jones franchise films will be arriving in 4k for the first time. The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection...
Read more

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

Blu-ray Disc Jeff Chabot - 0
The second season of His Dark Materials now has a release date on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in the US. The discs are scheduled...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved