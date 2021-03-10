Home Satellite HD DIRECTV NHL Center Ice Offering Free Preview
NHL Center Ice Offering Free Preview

By contributor
0

NHL Center Ice logoThe NHL’s ‘NHL Center Ice’ package is currently being offered free through several providers. The free preview starts today, Mar. 10 and runs through Saturday, Mar. 16, 2021.

Confirmed TV providers include DIRECTV, DISH, and Verizon. Is your TV service provider offering a free preview? Let us know in the comments.

NHL Center Ice is an out-of-market sports package available though most cable and satellite TV providers. The network, available in the US and Canada, provides up to 40 out-of-market NHL games weekly.

NHL Center Ice

  • DirecTV Channels 769-787
  • DISH Channels 475, 5330-5395
  • Verizon Fios TV Channels 1461-1474

