‘Promising Young Woman’ Blu-ray, DVD & Rental Details & Release Date



Focus Feature’s Promising Young Woman is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and for rent from digital retailers on March 16th, 2021.

The “Certified Fresh” (Rotten Tomatoes) movie was previously released to purchase in digital formats only, including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (depending on the service).

On Blu-ray Promising Young Woman is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 and DVS 2.0, as well as French in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 and Spanish in DTS-HD High Resolution Audio 7.1.

Extras on the discs and with most digital retailers include A Promising Vision, Two-Sided Transformation, Balancing Act, Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Emerald Fennell.

Promising Young Woman is priced $19.99 (Digital), $24.96 (Blu-ray), and $19.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon



