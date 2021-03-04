Home Blu-ray Disc 'Promising Young Woman' Blu-ray, DVD & Rental Details & Release Date
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

‘Promising Young Woman’ Blu-ray, DVD & Rental Details & Release Date

By hdreport
0

Promising Young Woman Blu-ray
Focus Feature’s Promising Young Woman is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and for rent from digital retailers on March 16th, 2021.

The “Certified Fresh” (Rotten Tomatoes) movie was previously released to purchase in digital formats only, including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (depending on the service).

On Blu-ray Promising Young Woman is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 and DVS 2.0, as well as French in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 and Spanish in DTS-HD High Resolution Audio 7.1.

Extras on the discs and with most digital retailers include A Promising Vision, Two-Sided Transformation, Balancing Act, Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Emerald Fennell.

Promising Young Woman is priced $19.99 (Digital), $24.96 (Blu-ray), and $19.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Promising Young Woman Blu-ray back

Related Articles:

Previous articleCBS All Access mobile & TV apps, website now Paramount+
Next articleParamount Pictures’ The Saint (1997) dated for release on Blu-ray Disc
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Paramount Pictures’ The Saint (1997) dated for release on Blu-ray Disc

hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures' The Saint (1997) starring Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue, and Rade Šerbedžija is finally releasing to Blu-ray Disc. The film arrives in a...
Read more
CBS All Access

CBS All Access mobile & TV apps, website now Paramount+

contributor - 0
The CBS All Access streaming service has been rebranded to Paramount+, adding several new avenues to content including live sports from CBS Sports, NFL,...
Read more
Netflix

Netflix: New Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2021

hdreport - 0
Here's a look at what's coming to Netflix during the month of March, 2021! Among new Netflix Original Films are titles such as the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Paramount Pictures’ The Saint (1997) dated for release on Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures' The Saint (1997) starring Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue, and Rade Šerbedžija is finally releasing to Blu-ray Disc. The film arrives in a...
Read more

‘Promising Young Woman’ Blu-ray, DVD & Rental Details & Release Date

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Focus Feature's Promising Young Woman is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and for rent from digital retailers on...
Read more

CBS All Access mobile & TV apps, website now Paramount+

CBS All Access contributor - 0
The CBS All Access streaming service has been rebranded to Paramount+, adding several new avenues to content including live sports from CBS Sports, NFL,...
Read more

Netflix: New Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2021

Netflix hdreport - 0
Here's a look at what's coming to Netflix during the month of March, 2021! Among new Netflix Original Films are titles such as the...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved