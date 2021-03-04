CBS All Access mobile & TV apps, website now Paramount+

The CBS All Access streaming service has been rebranded to Paramount+, adding several new avenues to content including live sports from CBS Sports, NFL, and UEFA (to name a few), and breaking news from CBS and CBSN (both local and national).

The service costs $5.99 per month for the Limited Commercials plan or $9.99 per month for the Commercial Free tier (with the exception of Live TV programming).

Live TV can be found on 4 streaming channels that include your local CBS station (featuring NFL games), 24/7 news on CBSN, live scores and highlights on CBS Sports HQ, and 24/7 entertainment news on ET Live.

Entertainment content comes from CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel brands. Interestingly enough, Paramount+ Originals are found under the CBS brand but not separated from other CBS content (at least for now).

Existing Paramount+ Originals include For Heaven’s Sake, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, The Stand, Why Women Kill,

On Demand series include NCIS, Star Trek franchise series including The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, the Animated Series, Short Treks, and the Original Series, SpongeBob SquarePants, Survivor, and The Challenge, to name a few.

Upcoming series include Lioness (from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan), The Real Criminal Mind (a docuseries based on the popular CBS series), The Challenge: All Stars, a new edition of VH1’s Behind The Music, and The Real World Homecoming: New York.