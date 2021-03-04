Home Streaming CBS All Access CBS All Access mobile & TV apps, website now Paramount+
StreamingCBS All AccessNewsParamount+

CBS All Access mobile & TV apps, website now Paramount+

By contributor
0

paramount-plus-app-logo-on-blueThe CBS All Access streaming service has been rebranded to Paramount+, adding several new avenues to content including live sports from CBS Sports, NFL, and UEFA (to name a few), and breaking news from CBS and CBSN (both local and national).

The service costs $5.99 per month for the Limited Commercials plan or $9.99 per month for the Commercial Free tier (with the exception of Live TV programming).

Live TV can be found on 4 streaming channels that include your local CBS station (featuring NFL games), 24/7 news on CBSN, live scores and highlights on CBS Sports HQ, and 24/7 entertainment news on ET Live.

Entertainment content comes from CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel brands. Interestingly enough, Paramount+ Originals are found under the CBS brand but not separated from other CBS content (at least for now).

Existing Paramount+ Originals include For Heaven’s Sake, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, The Stand, Why Women Kill,

On Demand series include NCIS, Star Trek franchise series including The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, the Animated Series, Short Treks, and the Original Series, SpongeBob SquarePants, Survivor, and The Challenge, to name a few.

Upcoming series include Lioness (from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan), The Real Criminal Mind (a docuseries based on the popular CBS series), The Challenge: All Stars, a new edition of VH1’s Behind The Music, and The Real World Homecoming: New York.

Related Articles:

Previous articleNetflix: New Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2021
Next article‘Promising Young Woman’ Blu-ray, DVD & Rental Details & Release Date
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Paramount Pictures’ The Saint (1997) dated for release on Blu-ray Disc

hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures' The Saint (1997) starring Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue, and Rade Šerbedžija is finally releasing to Blu-ray Disc. The film arrives in a...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

‘Promising Young Woman’ Blu-ray, DVD & Rental Details & Release Date

hdreport - 0
Focus Feature's Promising Young Woman is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and for rent from digital retailers on...
Read more
Netflix

Netflix: New Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2021

hdreport - 0
Here's a look at what's coming to Netflix during the month of March, 2021! Among new Netflix Original Films are titles such as the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Paramount Pictures’ The Saint (1997) dated for release on Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures' The Saint (1997) starring Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue, and Rade Šerbedžija is finally releasing to Blu-ray Disc. The film arrives in a...
Read more

‘Promising Young Woman’ Blu-ray, DVD & Rental Details & Release Date

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Focus Feature's Promising Young Woman is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and for rent from digital retailers on...
Read more

CBS All Access mobile & TV apps, website now Paramount+

CBS All Access contributor - 0
The CBS All Access streaming service has been rebranded to Paramount+, adding several new avenues to content including live sports from CBS Sports, NFL,...
Read more

Netflix: New Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2021

Netflix hdreport - 0
Here's a look at what's coming to Netflix during the month of March, 2021! Among new Netflix Original Films are titles such as the...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved