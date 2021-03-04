Paramount Pictures’ The Saint (1997) dated for release on Blu-ray Disc

Paramount Pictures’ The Saint (1997) starring Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue, and Rade Šerbedžija is finally releasing to Blu-ray Disc. The film arrives in a 1-disc edition on May 25, 2021.

Video is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1. Audio specs and bonus materials TBA.

The Saint on Blu-ray Disc is priced $16.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: Based on the popular spy series, this film follows suave international thief Simon Templar (Val Kilmer), who is contracted by Russian oil magnate Ivan Tretiak (Rade Serbedzija) to steal a formula for cold fusion. So Templar, nicknamed “The Saint” because of his use of Roman Catholic saints as aliases, finds scientist Dr. Emma Russell (Elisabeth Shue), seduces her and steals the information. However, because the formula was incomplete, Tretiak now wants to kill Templar and kidnap Russell.



