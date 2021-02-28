New Releases This Week: Monster Hunter, Rick & Morty Seasons 1-4 & more!

Here are our Blu-ray highlights for March 2, 2021. Sony Pictures’ Monster Hunter (previously released to digital) arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc, both combo editions include a second disc and Digital Copy. Crazy Samurai 400 vs. 1, from Well Go USA, features the world’s first 77-minute one-take action film sequence and is releasing to Blu-ray.
BBC has packaged the feature-length episode Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks for Blu-ray Disc. Magnolia Home Entertainment releases the first authorized documentary of legendary musician Frank Zappa in Zappa. And, Fatale starring Hillary Swank is available on Blu-ray Disc.
From TV, Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4 have been compiled into a 4-disc Blu-ray edition from Warner Home Video.
New on Blu-ray Disc & Digital, Mar. 2, 2021
Digital
- La Llorona (2021)
- 400 Bullets (2021)
- Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver (2021)
- The Art of Becoming (2013)
- The Dead of Night (2021)
Blu-ray
- Zappa
- Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks
- Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4
- Crazy Samurai 400 vs. 1
- All My Life
- She’s the Man
- Pinocchio
- Scare Me
- Half Brothers
- My Favorite Blonde
- Nothing But the Truth
- 400 Bullets
Anime on Blu-ray
- Inuyasha Set 4
- Dragon Ball Z: Season 8
- Dragon Ball Z: Season 9
- Attack on Titan: Season 3
