New Releases This Week: Monster Hunter, Rick & Morty Seasons 1-4 & more!

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-mar-2-2021-960x600Here are our Blu-ray highlights for March 2, 2021. Sony Pictures’ Monster Hunter (previously released to digital) arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc, both combo editions include a second disc and Digital Copy. Crazy Samurai 400 vs. 1, from Well Go USA, features the world’s first 77-minute one-take action film sequence and is releasing to Blu-ray.

BBC has packaged the feature-length episode Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks for Blu-ray Disc. Magnolia Home Entertainment releases the first authorized documentary of legendary musician Frank Zappa in Zappa. And, Fatale starring Hillary Swank is available on Blu-ray Disc.

From TV, Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4 have been compiled into a 4-disc Blu-ray edition from Warner Home Video.

New on Blu-ray Disc & Digital, Mar. 2, 2021

Digital

  • La Llorona (2021)
  • 400 Bullets (2021)
  • Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver (2021)
  • The Art of Becoming (2013)
  • The Dead of Night (2021)

Blu-ray

  • Zappa
  • Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks
  • Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4
  • Crazy Samurai 400 vs. 1
  • All My Life
  • She’s the Man
  • Pinocchio
  • Scare Me
  • Half Brothers
  • My Favorite Blonde
  • Nothing But the Truth
  • 400 Bullets

Anime on Blu-ray

  • Inuyasha Set 4
  • Dragon Ball Z: Season 8
  • Dragon Ball Z: Season 9
  • Attack on Titan: Season 3

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & Digital Releases from March 2, 2021 on Amazon.

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

